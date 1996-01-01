Under which of the following conditions will a data value have a negative z-score when using the formula ?
If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data?
Given the population data set consisting of a single value , what is the standard deviation of the population?
Given four samples, each with the same sample mean but different sample sizes and standard deviations, which of the following samples will have the smallest value for the estimated standard error of the mean ()?
As the standard deviation decreases, what happens to the graph of the normal distribution curve?
As the mean increases in a normal distribution, what happens to the graph of the normal curve?
Suppose you have two histograms, and , each representing the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram shows scores tightly clustered around the mean, while Histogram shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher standard deviation?
Standard Deviation practice set
