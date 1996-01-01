Given the sample data set consisting of a single value , what is the variance of the sample?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the population data set consisting of a single value , what is the standard deviation of the population?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the population data set given, which consists of a single value: 3.
Recall the formula for the population standard deviation: \(\sigma = \sqrt{\frac{1}{N} \sum_{i=1}^N (x_i - \mu)^2}\), where \(N\) is the population size, \(x_i\) are the data points, and \(\mu\) is the population mean.
Calculate the population mean \(\mu\) by summing all data points and dividing by \(N\). Since there is only one value, \(\mu = 3\).
Compute the squared differences from the mean for each data point. Here, it is \((3 - 3)^2 = 0\).
Calculate the population variance by averaging the squared differences, then take the square root to find the standard deviation. Since the squared difference is zero, the standard deviation will be zero.
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
If a sample has a standard deviation of , what does this indicate about the data values in the sample?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Under which of the following conditions will a data value have a negative z-score when using the formula ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given four samples, each with the same sample mean but different sample sizes and standard deviations, which of the following samples will have the smallest value for the estimated standard error of the mean ()?
2
views
Multiple Choice
As the standard deviation decreases, what happens to the graph of the normal distribution curve?
1
views
Multiple Choice
If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data?
5
views
Standard Deviation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations