"In Exercises 9–12, find the critical F-value for a right-tailed test using the level of significance α and degrees of freedom d.f.N and d.f.D.
α=0.10,d.f.N=5,d.f.D=12"
"In Exercises 13–16, find the critical F-value for a two-tailed test using the level of significance α and degrees of freedom d.f.N and d.f.D.
α=0.10,d.f.N=15,d.f.D=27"
"In Exercises 13–16, find the critical F-value for a two-tailed test using the level of significance α and degrees of freedom d.f.N and d.f.D.
α=0.05,d.f.N=9,d.f.D=8"
"Performing a Two-Sample F-Test In Exercises 19–26, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the test statistic F, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Life of Appliances Company A claims that the variance of the lives of its appliances is less than the variance of the lives of Company B’s appliances. A sample of the lives of 20 of Company A’s appliances has a variance of 1.8. A sample of the lives of 25 of Company B’s appliances has a variance of 3.9. At α=0.025, can you support Company A’s claim?"
"Finding Left-Tailed Critical F-Values In this section, you only needed to calculate the right-tailed critical F-value for a two-tailed test. For other applications of the F-distribution, you will need to calculate the left-tailed critical F-value. To calculate the left-tailed critical F-value, perform the steps below.
1. Interchange the values for d.f.N and d.f.D.
2. Find the corresponding F-value in Table 7.
3. Calculate the reciprocal of the F-value to obtain the left-tailed critical F-value.
In Exercises 27 and 28, find the right- and left-tailed critical F-values for a two-tailed test using the level of significance α and degrees of freedom d.f.N and d.f.D.
α=0.10, d.f.N=20, d.f.D=15"
"Using Technology to Perform a Two-Way ANOVA Test In Exercises 15–18, use technology and the block design to perform a two-way ANOVA test. Use α=0.10. Interpret the results. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal.
[APPLET] Laptop Repairs The manager of a computer repair service wants to determine whether there is a difference in the time it takes four technicians to repair different brands of laptops. The block design shows the times (in minutes) it took for each technician to repair three laptops of each brand.
"In Exercises 17–20, (a) identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the test statistic F, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
A travel consultant claims that the standard deviations of hotel room rates for Sacramento, CA, and San Francisco, CA, are the same. A sample of 36 hotel room rates in Sacramento has a standard deviation of $51 and a sample of 31 hotel room rates in San Francisco has a standard deviation of $37. At α=0.10, can you reject the travel consultant’s claim? (Adapted from Expedia)"
A company wants to determine whether the average monthly sales differ among three different regions: North, South, and West. The company collects monthly sales data (in thousands of dollars) from four randomly selected stores in each region over the same month. Calculate the F-statistic given the Mean Square due to Treatments: MST = (variance between groups) and the Mean Square due to Error: MSE = (variance within groups).