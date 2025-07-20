"Performing a Two-Sample F-Test In Exercises 19–26, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the test statistic F, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.





Carbon Monoxide Emissions An automobile manufacturer claims that the variance of the carbon monoxide emissions for a make and model of one of its vehicles is less than the variance of the carbon monoxide emissions for a top competitor’s equivalent vehicle. A sample of the carbon monoxide emissions of 19 of the manufacturer’s specified vehicles has a variance of 0.008. A sample of the carbon monoxide emissions of 21 of its competitor’s equivalent vehicles has a variance of 0.045. At α=0.10, can you support the manufacturer’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)"