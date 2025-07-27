"Using Technology to Perform a Two-Way ANOVA Test In Exercises 15–18, use technology and the block design to perform a two-way ANOVA test. Use α=0.10. Interpret the results. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal.





[APPLET] Laptop Repairs The manager of a computer repair service wants to determine whether there is a difference in the time it takes four technicians to repair different brands of laptops. The block design shows the times (in minutes) it took for each technician to repair three laptops of each brand.