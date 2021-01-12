Rationalized Lies Do people cheat or lie when the cheating or lying is not easy to identify (such as filing of taxes)? A total of 2568 college-aged subjects from various countries throughout the world rolled a single six-sided die twice. The subjects were told that the first roll counted in determining a reward and the second roll was only to determine whether the die was “working properly.” Rewards were as follows: rolling a one meant earning 1 unit of the local currency (such as \$1), rolling a two meant earning 2 units, and so on—except that rolling a six meant earning nothing. The rolling was done unsupervised (although results were secretly recorded) with the subjects free to report the outcomes of their respective rolls of the die (thereby creating an opportunity to cheat or lie about the outcome). Source: Gachter, Simon and Schulz, Jonathan, “Intrinsic Honesty and the Prevalence of Rule Violations Across Societies,” Nature (24 March 2016) 531, 496–499.

a. If individuals do not lie about the outcome of the first roll of the die, what would you expect the distribution of outcomes to be?