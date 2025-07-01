In Section 10.2, we tested hypotheses regarding a population proportion using a z-test. However, we can also use the chi-square goodness-of-fit test to test hypotheses with k = 2 possible outcomes. In Problems 25 and 26, we test hypotheses with the use of both methods.

Living Alone? In 2000, 25.8% of Americans 15 years of age or older lived alone, according to the Census Bureau. A sociologist, who believes that this percentage is greater today, conducts a random sample of 400 Americans 15 years of age or older and finds that 164 are living alone.

b. Test the sociologist’s belief at the alpha=0.05 level of significance using the goodness-of-fit test.