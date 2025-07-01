[NOW WORK] The NHL In his book Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell claims that more hockey players are born in January through March than in October through December. The following data show the number of players in the National Hockey League in the 2018–2019 season according to their birth month. Is there evidence to suggest that professional hockey players’ birth dates are not uniformly distributed throughout the year at the alpha = 0.05 level of significance?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
In Section 10.2, we tested hypotheses regarding a population proportion using a z-test. However, we can also use the chi-square goodness-of-fit test to test hypotheses with k = 2 possible outcomes. In Problems 25 and 26, we test hypotheses with the use of both methods.
Living Alone? In 2000, 25.8% of Americans 15 years of age or older lived alone, according to the Census Bureau. A sociologist, who believes that this percentage is greater today, conducts a random sample of 400 Americans 15 years of age or older and finds that 164 are living alone.
b. Test the sociologist’s belief at the alpha=0.05 level of significance using the goodness-of-fit test.
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing for Population Proportion
Chi-Square Goodness-of-Fit Test
Significance Level and Decision Rule
Watch next
Master Goodness of Fit Test with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Bicycle Deaths A researcher wanted to determine whether bicycle deaths were uniformly distributed over the days of the week. She randomly selected 200 deaths that involved a bicycle, recorded the day of the week on which the death occurred, and obtained the following results (the data are based on information obtained from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety). Is there reason to believe that bicycle fatalities occur with equal frequency with respect to day of the week at the alpha = 0.05 level of significance?
Rationalized Lies Do people cheat or lie when the cheating or lying is not easy to identify (such as filing of taxes)? A total of 2568 college-aged subjects from various countries throughout the world rolled a single six-sided die twice. The subjects were told that the first roll counted in determining a reward and the second roll was only to determine whether the die was “working properly.” Rewards were as follows: rolling a one meant earning 1 unit of the local currency (such as \$1), rolling a two meant earning 2 units, and so on—except that rolling a six meant earning nothing. The rolling was done unsupervised (although results were secretly recorded) with the subjects free to report the outcomes of their respective rolls of the die (thereby creating an opportunity to cheat or lie about the outcome). Source: Gachter, Simon and Schulz, Jonathan, “Intrinsic Honesty and the Prevalence of Rule Violations Across Societies,” Nature (24 March 2016) 531, 496–499.
a. If individuals do not lie about the outcome of the first roll of the die, what would you expect the distribution of outcomes to be?
[DATA] Pedestrian Deaths A researcher wanted to determine whether pedestrian deaths were uniformly distributed over the days of the week. She randomly selected 300 pedestrian deaths, recorded the day of the week on which the death occurred, and obtained the following results (the data are based on information obtained from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety). Test the belief that the day of the week on which a fatality happens involving a pedestrian occurs with equal frequency at the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.
Roulette Wheel A pit boss suspects that a roulette wheel is out of balance. A roulette wheel has 18 black slots, 18 red slots, and 2 green slots. The pit boss spins the wheel 500 times and records the following frequencies:
Is the wheel out of balance? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.
A researcher wanted to determine if the distribution of educational attainment of Americans today is different from the distribution in 2000. The distribution of educational attainment in 2000 was as follows:
Source: Statistical Abstract of the United States.
The researcher randomly selects 500 Americans, learns their levels of education, and obtains the data shown in the table. Do the data suggest that the distribution of educational attainment has changed since 2000? Use the α = 0.1 level of significance.
[NOW WORK] Job Satisfaction Is there an association between one’s level of education and satisfaction with work? A random sample of 5244 employed individuals were asked to disclose their highest level of education and satisfaction with their work/job. The results are shown in the table below. The data are from the General Social Survey.
[Image]
a. Compute the expected values of each cell under the assumption of independence.