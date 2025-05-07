Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kruskal-Wallis Test The Kruskal-Wallis test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there are statistically significant differences between the medians of three or more independent groups. It is an extension of the Mann-Whitney U test and is particularly useful when the assumptions of ANOVA (such as normality) are not met. The test ranks all data points from all groups together and compares the sum of ranks between groups.

Median The median is a measure of central tendency that represents the middle value of a dataset when it is ordered from least to greatest. Unlike the mean, the median is less affected by outliers and skewed data, making it a robust measure for understanding the central location of a dataset. In the context of the Kruskal-Wallis test, the median is used to assess whether different groups have similar central values.