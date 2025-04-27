Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:14 minutes
Problem 3.CRE.7
Textbook Question
Normal Distribution Examine the distribution shown in the histogram from Exercise 6. Does it appear that the sample data are from a population with a normal distribution? Why or why not?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the histogram provided. A normal distribution typically has a bell-shaped curve, where the frequencies are highest at the center and taper off symmetrically towards the tails. In this histogram, the frequencies do not follow this pattern.
Step 2: Note the peaks and troughs in the histogram. For a normal distribution, the frequencies should gradually decrease as you move away from the center. However, the histogram shows irregular peaks, such as the high frequency at digit 5 and lower frequencies at digits 3 and 4.
Step 3: Assess the symmetry of the distribution. A normal distribution is symmetric around its mean. In this histogram, the frequencies are not symmetric; for example, the frequencies for digits 0, 1, and 2 differ significantly from those for digits 7, 8, and 9.
Step 4: Consider the spread of the data. A normal distribution has a smooth, continuous spread. The histogram here shows a jagged pattern with abrupt changes in frequency, which is inconsistent with a normal distribution.
Step 5: Conclude based on the observations. The irregular shape, lack of symmetry, and uneven spread of frequencies suggest that the sample data are not from a population with a normal distribution.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning