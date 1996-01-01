Which of the following best describes the relationship between a sample and a population in the context of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
Multiple Choice
In which of the following situations can the sampling distribution of the sample proportion be safely approximated by a normal distribution?
A
When both and are at least 5
B
When both and are at least 10, that is, and
C
When both and are at least 10
D
When the sample size is greater than 30, regardless of
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the sampling distribution of the sample proportion \( \hat{p} \) can be approximated by a normal distribution when certain conditions related to the sample size \( n \) and the population proportion \( p \) are met.
Recall the two key conditions for the normal approximation to be valid: both \( n p \) and \( n (1 - p) \) must be sufficiently large to ensure the distribution is not too skewed.
Identify the commonly accepted rule of thumb, which states that both \( n p \geq 10 \) and \( n (1 - p) \geq 10 \) are required for the normal approximation to hold well.
Note that this condition ensures there are enough expected successes (\( n p \)) and failures (\( n (1 - p) \)) in the sample to approximate the binomial distribution with a normal distribution.
Recognize that simply having \( n > 30 \) is not sufficient if \( p \) is very close to 0 or 1, because the distribution could still be skewed; the conditions on \( n p \) and \( n (1 - p) \) are more precise criteria.
