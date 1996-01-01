In the context of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion , why is a sample typically used instead of collecting data from the entire population?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a property of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
A
The mean of the sampling distribution equals the population proportion .
B
The sampling distribution of the sample proportion is always perfectly normal, regardless of sample size.
C
The sample proportion is an unbiased estimator of the population proportion .
D
The standard deviation of the sampling distribution is given by .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the sampling distribution of the sample proportion \( \hat{p} \) describes the distribution of sample proportions from all possible samples of size \( n \) drawn from a population with true proportion \( p \).
Recall the key properties of the sampling distribution of \( \hat{p} \):
1. The mean of the sampling distribution is equal to the population proportion \( p \), meaning \( E(\hat{p}) = p \). This shows \( \hat{p} \) is an unbiased estimator.
2. The standard deviation (also called the standard error) of the sampling distribution is given by \( \sqrt{\frac{p(1-p)}{n}} \), which depends on the population proportion \( p \) and the sample size \( n \).
3. The shape of the sampling distribution of \( \hat{p} \) approaches a normal distribution as the sample size \( n \) becomes large, according to the Central Limit Theorem. However, it is not always perfectly normal for any sample size; small samples or extreme values of \( p \) can cause the distribution to be skewed.
