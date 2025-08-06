Runs Test with Quantitative Data In Exercises 21–23, use the following information to perform a runs test. You can also use the runs test for randomness with quantitative data. First, calculate the median. Then assign a + sign to those values above the median and a - sign to those values below the median. Ignore any values that are equal to the median. Use α = 0.05

Use technology to generate a sequence of 30 numbers from 1 to 99, inclusive. Test the claim that the sequence of numbers is not random.