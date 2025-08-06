In Exercises 7–12, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of chi-square test with sample size n and level of significance α.
Left-tailed test, n=24,α=0.05
Two-tailed test, n=81,α=0.10
In Exercises 7–10, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is Ho and which is Ha.
σ=0.63
Testing the Spearman Rank Correlation Coefficient for n>30 When you are testing the significance of the Spearman rank correlation coefficient and the sample size n is greater than 30, you can use the expression below to find the critical value.
In Exercises 13 and 14, test the Spearman rank correlation coefficient
[APPLET] Work Injuries The table shows the average hours worked per week and the numbers of on-the-job injuries for a random sample of U.S. companies in a recent year. At α = =0.10, can you conclude that there is a significant correlation between average hours worked and the number of on-the-job injuries?
Identifying a Test In Exercises 21–24, determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
Ha: p = 0.25
H0: p ≠ 0.25
Identifying Type I and Type II Errors In Exercises 31–36, describe type I and type II errors for a hypothesis test of the indicated claim.
Repeat Customers A used textbook selling website claims that at least 60% of its new customers will return to buy their next textbook.
Chess A local chess club claims that the length of time to play a game has a standard deviation of more than 12 minutes.