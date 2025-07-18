Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chi-Square Test The chi-square test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. It compares the observed frequencies in each category to the frequencies expected under the null hypothesis. This test is commonly used in hypothesis testing to assess goodness-of-fit or independence.

Critical Value A critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the chosen significance level (α) and the distribution of the test statistic. For a chi-square test, critical values can be found using chi-square distribution tables based on the degrees of freedom and the specified α.