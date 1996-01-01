Multiple Choice
Which type of variable best describes the number of auto accidents reported in a given month?
Given the following table showing the possible values of a random variable and their probabilities: Value of : 0, 1, 2; Probability: 0.2, 0.5, 0.3. Is the random variable discrete or continuous? Explain your answer.