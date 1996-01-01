Given the following table showing the possible values of a random variable and their probabilities: Value of : 0, 1, 2; Probability: 0.2, 0.5, 0.3. Is the random variable discrete or continuous? Explain your answer.
A
The random variable is discrete because it takes on a finite set of distinct values, each with a specific probability.
B
The random variable is discrete because it can take on any value between 0 and 2.
C
The random variable is continuous because it can take on any value within an interval.
D
The random variable is continuous because its probabilities add up to 1.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of values the random variable X can take. Here, X takes on the values 0, 1, and 2, which are distinct and countable.
Recall the definition of a discrete random variable: it takes on a countable number of distinct values, each with an associated probability.
Recall the definition of a continuous random variable: it can take on any value within an interval or range, often involving infinitely many possible values.
Check the probabilities given for each value of X: 0.2, 0.5, and 0.3. These probabilities correspond to specific, separate values rather than a range of values.
Conclude that since X takes on a finite set of distinct values with specific probabilities, X is a discrete random variable.
