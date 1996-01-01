Which of the following is not a discrete random variable?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
Multiple Choice
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a discrete random variable: it is a variable that can take on a countable number of distinct values, often integers, such as counts of occurrences.
Review each option and determine whether the variable is countable (discrete) or continuous (can take any value within a range).
For 'The time (in seconds) it takes for a computer to complete a calculation,' recognize that time is measured on a continuous scale and can take any value within an interval, so it is continuous.
For 'The weight of a randomly chosen apple,' weight is measured on a continuous scale and can take any value within a range, so it is continuous.
For 'The number of heads obtained when flipping a coin three times,' this counts the number of heads, which can only be 0, 1, 2, or 3, a finite set of distinct values, making it a discrete random variable.
