Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
1:50 minutes
Problem 2.1.10
Textbook Question
Determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
Class boundaries ensure that consecutive bars of a histogram touch.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of class boundaries: Class boundaries are the values that separate classes in a frequency distribution. They are used to ensure there are no gaps between consecutive classes in a histogram.
Recall that in a histogram, the bars represent the frequency of data within each class interval. To make the bars touch, the upper boundary of one class must align with the lower boundary of the next class.
Analyze the given statement: 'Class boundaries ensure that consecutive bars of a histogram touch.' This statement is true because class boundaries are specifically designed to eliminate gaps between intervals.
If the statement were false, a corrected version would be: 'Class boundaries are used to eliminate gaps between class intervals, ensuring that consecutive bars of a histogram touch.'
Conclude that the statement is true as written, and no further rewriting is necessary.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Class Boundaries
Class boundaries are the values that separate classes in a frequency distribution. They are used to define the intervals for grouping data points, ensuring that there are no gaps between the classes. For example, if one class is 10-20, the class boundary would be 20, which is the starting point of the next class.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
How to Create Histogram - TI-84 Calculator
Histograms
A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where data is grouped into bins or intervals. The height of each bar represents the frequency of data points within that interval. In a histogram, class boundaries are crucial because they determine where one bar ends and another begins, ensuring that the bars touch if the data is continuous.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Intro to Histograms
Continuous Data
Continuous data refers to numerical data that can take any value within a given range. This type of data is often represented in histograms where the intervals are adjacent, reflecting the idea that there are no gaps between the values. When dealing with continuous data, it is essential for the bars in a histogram to touch, as this visually indicates the continuity of the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:39
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Related Videos
Related Practice