Class Boundaries Class boundaries are the values that separate classes in a frequency distribution. They are used to define the intervals for grouping data points, ensuring that there are no gaps between the classes. For example, if one class is 10-20, the class boundary would be 20, which is the starting point of the next class.

Histograms A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where data is grouped into bins or intervals. The height of each bar represents the frequency of data points within that interval. In a histogram, class boundaries are crucial because they determine where one bar ends and another begins, ensuring that the bars touch if the data is continuous.