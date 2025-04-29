Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
7:59 minutes
Problem 12.CRE.8c
Textbook Question
Win 4 Lottery Shown below is a histogram of digits selected in California’s Win 4 lottery. Each drawing involves the random selection (with replacement) of four digits between 0 and 9 inclusive.
c. Identify the frequencies, then test the claim that the digits are selected from a population in which the digits are all equally likely. Is there a problem with the lottery?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Extract the frequencies of each digit from the histogram. The frequencies are as follows: 0 (18), 1 (22), 2 (23), 3 (21), 4 (19), 5 (24), 6 (16), 7 (15), 8 (23), 9 (23).
Step 2: Formulate the null hypothesis (H₀) and alternative hypothesis (H₁). H₀: The digits are equally likely to be selected (uniform distribution). H₁: The digits are not equally likely to be selected.
Step 3: Calculate the expected frequency for each digit under the assumption of uniform distribution. Since there are 10 digits (0-9) and the total frequency is the sum of all observed frequencies, divide the total frequency by 10 to get the expected frequency for each digit.
Step 4: Use the Chi-Square Goodness-of-Fit Test formula: χ² = Σ((Oᵢ - Eᵢ)² / Eᵢ), where Oᵢ is the observed frequency and Eᵢ is the expected frequency for each digit. Compute the χ² statistic using the observed and expected frequencies.
Step 5: Compare the calculated χ² statistic to the critical value from the Chi-Square distribution table at the appropriate degrees of freedom (df = number of categories - 1) and significance level (e.g., α = 0.05). If χ² > critical value, reject H₀ and conclude that the digits are not equally likely. Otherwise, fail to reject H₀.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Frequency Distribution
A frequency distribution is a summary of how often each value occurs in a dataset. In the context of the lottery, it shows the number of times each digit from 0 to 9 was drawn. This distribution helps identify patterns or anomalies in the data, such as whether certain digits are drawn more frequently than others.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test
The Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test is a statistical method used to determine if a sample distribution matches an expected distribution. In this case, it tests the hypothesis that all digits in the lottery are equally likely to be drawn. A significant result would indicate that the observed frequencies differ from what would be expected under the assumption of equal likelihood.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Random Sampling
Random sampling is a technique where each member of a population has an equal chance of being selected. In the lottery context, it implies that each digit should have an equal probability of being drawn in each drawing. If the sampling is not random, it could lead to biased results, affecting the fairness of the lottery.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Related Videos
Related Practice