Dotplot A dotplot is a simple graphical display used to represent the distribution of a dataset. Each data point is represented by a dot above its corresponding value on a number line. This visualization helps in identifying patterns, clusters, and potential outliers in the data, making it easier to analyze the overall distribution. Recommended video: 04:01 04:01 Creating Dotplots

Outliers Outliers are data points that significantly differ from the other observations in a dataset. They can be unusually high or low values that may indicate variability in the measurement or errors in data collection. Identifying outliers is crucial as they can skew statistical analyses and affect the interpretation of results. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Comparing Mean vs. Median