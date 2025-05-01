Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 35m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of FIt Test Using TI-84
Multiple Choice
A student performs Goodness of Fit Test using technology to see if the proportion of each candy flavor in a bag matches the expected distribution. They get the following results: & . What can they conclude about the claimed distribution of candy flavors?
A
Fail to reject the H0 since there is not enough evidence to suggest Ha is true. The claimed distribution is a good fit.
B
Fail to reject the H0 since there is not enough evidence to suggest Ha is true. The claimed distribution is a bad fit.
C
Reject the H0 since there is enough evidence to suggest Ha is true. The claimed distribution is a good fit.
D
Reject the since there is enough evidence to suggest is true. The claimed distribution is a bad fit.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the null hypothesis \( H_0 \) and the alternative hypothesis \( H_a \). Here, \( H_0 \) states that the observed candy flavor proportions match the claimed distribution, and \( H_a \) states that they do not match.
Note the test statistic value \( \chi^2 = 18.99 \) and the p-value \( p = 0.0019 \) obtained from the goodness of fit test using technology.
Recall the decision rule for hypothesis testing: if the p-value is less than the chosen significance level (commonly \( \alpha = 0.05 \)), reject the null hypothesis \( H_0 \); otherwise, fail to reject \( H_0 \).
Compare the p-value \( 0.0019 \) to the significance level \( 0.05 \). Since \( 0.0019 < 0.05 \), this indicates strong evidence against \( H_0 \).
Conclude that there is enough evidence to reject \( H_0 \) and support \( H_a \), meaning the claimed distribution of candy flavors is not a good fit for the observed data.
