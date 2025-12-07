Many municipalities are passing legislation that forbids smoking in restaurants and bars. Bar owners claim that these laws hurt their business. Are their concerns legitimate? The following data represent the smoking status and frequency of visits to bars from the General Social Survey. Do smokers tend to spend more time in bars? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
A pit boss is concerned that a pair of dice being used in a craps game is not fair. The distribution of the expected sum of two fair dice is as follows:
The pit boss rolls the dice 400 times and records the sum of the dice. The table shows the results. Do you think the dice are fair? Use the α = 0.01 level of significance.
Watch next
Master Goodness of Fit Test with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Does It Matter Where I Sit? Does the location of your seat in a classroom play a role in attendance or grade? To answer this question, professors randomly assigned 400 students * in a general education physics course to one of four groups. Source: Perkins, Katherine K. and Wieman, Carl E, “The Surprising Impact of Seat Location on Student Performance” The Physics Teacher, Vol. 43, Jan. 2005.
The 100 students in group 1 sat 0 to 4 meters from the front of the class, the 100 students in group 2 sat 4 to 6.5 meters from the front, the 100 students in group 3 sat 6.5 to 9 meters from the front, and the 100 students in group 4 sat 9 to 12 meters from the front.
b. For the second half of the semester, the groups were rotated so that group 1 students moved to the back of class and group 4 students moved to the front. The same switch took place between groups 2 and 3. The attendance for the second half of the semester averaged 80%. The data show the attendance records for the original groups (group 1 is now in back, group 2 is 6.5 to 9 meters from the front, and so on). How many students in each group attended, on average? Is there a significant difference in attendance patterns? Use the alpha=0.05 level of significance. Do you find anything curious about these data?
Game Boss In video games, a game boss is a powerful non-player character created by game developers as an opponent to players of the game. Suppose a game is set up where a player must defeat three bosses and the probability of defeating any boss is 0.20. Assuming each boss battle is independent, the probability distribution for the number of bosses defeated by a player is as follows:
Suppose the game is played by a random sample of 1000 players with the number of bosses defeated recorded. The results are shown below.
a. Does the distribution of defeats follow the distribution expected by the programmers? Use the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.
World Series Are the teams that play in the World Series evenly matched? To win a World Series, a team must win four games. If the teams are evenly matched, we would expect the number of games played in the World Series to follow the distribution shown in the first two columns of the following table. The third column represents the actual number of games played in each World Series from 1930 to 2019. Do the data support the distribution that would exist if the teams are evenly matched and the outcome of each game is independent? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.
Weather-Related Deaths For the most recent year as of this writing, the numbers of weather-related U.S. deaths for each month were 61, 14, 22, 26, 29, 42, 93, 49, 47, 35, 96, 16, listed in order beginning with January (based on data from the National Weather Service). Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that weather-related deaths occur in the different months with the same frequency. Provide an explanation for the result.
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Write the null & alt. hypotheses to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members across all age groups.
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Find the x2 statistic to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members of all age ranges.