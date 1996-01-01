Daily Activities In Exercises 19–22, the results of a survey of 200 U.S. randomly selected U.S. men and 300 randomly selected U.S. women are shown in the figure at the left, which displays the percentages engaged in working or socializing and communicating on an average day. (Adapted from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)









Women’s Activities At α=0.01, can you reject the claim that the proportion of women who work is the same as the proportion of women who socialize and communicate on an average day?