Refer to the sample statistics from Exercise 5 and determine whether any of the house prices below are unusual. Explain your reasoning.
d. \$147,000
Master Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation and Range Rule of Thumb with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Refer to the sample statistics from Exercise 5 and determine whether any of the house prices below are unusual. Explain your reasoning.
d. \$147,000
Temperatures It is well known that San Diego has milder weather than Chicago, but which city has more deviation from normal temperatures? Use the following data, which represent the deviation from normal high temperatures for a random sample of days. In which city would you rather be a meteorologist? Why?
A sample of 500 random adult books in a library has an average of 312 pages with a standard deviation of 26 pages. Find the percentage of books in the sample with less than 338 pages using the Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation.