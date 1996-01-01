Recall that standard deviation is calculated as the square root of the variance, where variance is the average of the squared differences from the mean. The formula for standard deviation (population) is: \(\\sigma = \\sqrt{\\frac{1}{N} \\sum_{i=1}^N (x_i - \\mu)^2}\), where \(x_i\) are data points, \(\\mu\) is the mean, and \(N\) is the number of data points.