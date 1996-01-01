Which of the following statements is true of the ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
What is the most likely effect on the of a data set if the were removed from the data set?
A
The will remain the same.
B
The will decrease.
C
The will become .
D
The will increase.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what standard deviation measures — it quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a data set, showing how spread out the values are from the mean.
Step 2: Recognize that an outlier is a data point that is significantly different from the other observations, often far away from the mean.
Step 3: Consider how an outlier affects the standard deviation — because it is far from the mean, it increases the overall spread of the data, thus increasing the standard deviation.
Step 4: When the outlier is removed, the data points become more clustered around the mean, reducing the spread of the data.
Step 5: Therefore, removing the outlier decreases the variability in the data, which leads to a decrease in the standard deviation.
Standard Deviation practice set
