Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
If the standard deviation for a sample is , what is the variance of the sample?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the relationship between the standard deviation and variance of a sample. The variance is the square of the standard deviation.
Write down the formula connecting variance (s^2) and standard deviation (s): \(s^{2} = (s)^{2}\).
Substitute the given standard deviation value into the formula: \(s^{2} = (9)^{2}\).
Calculate the square of 9 to find the variance, but do not provide the final numerical answer here as per instructions.
Conclude that the variance is the square of the standard deviation, which completes the solution process.
