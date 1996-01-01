Which term best describes the process of finding patterns and anomalies (irregularities) in data to predict outcomes?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
In the context of basic probability concepts, if a value is , what percent of the total does this represent?
In probability, what is the probability of an event that occurs times out of equally likely trials?
In the context of basic probability and statistics, which two of the following are considered primary sources of data?
Which of the following correctly represents the sample space for a single toss of a fair coin?
Which two essential features are present in all statistically designed experiments?
If the hourly wage of detasselers is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of , what is the probability that a randomly selected detasseler makes less than per hour? Express your answer as .
Which of the following statements about the population proportion and sample proportion is correct?
