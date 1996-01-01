Which of the following correctly represents the formula for the probability of the union of two events and in probability theory?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic probability and statistics, which two of the following are considered primary sources of data?
A
Meta-analyses and literature reviews
B
Textbooks and journal articles
C
Surveys and experiments
D
Government reports and encyclopedias
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between primary and secondary sources of data. Primary sources are original data collected firsthand, while secondary sources summarize or analyze primary data.
Identify examples of primary data sources: these include methods where data is directly collected, such as surveys and experiments.
Recognize that meta-analyses and literature reviews are secondary sources because they analyze and summarize existing data rather than collecting new data.
Note that textbooks, journal articles, government reports, and encyclopedias typically compile or interpret data from primary sources, making them secondary sources.
Conclude that among the given options, surveys and experiments are the primary sources of data because they involve direct data collection.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which term best describes the process of using numbers and graphs to understand and interpret information about our world?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which term best describes the process of finding patterns and anomalies (irregularities) in data to predict outcomes?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In probability, what is the probability of an event that occurs times out of equally likely trials?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly represents the sample space for a single toss of a fair coin?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic probability concepts, if a value is , what percent of the total does this represent?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which two essential features are present in all statistically designed experiments?
6
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations