Using Technology to Find Quartiles and Draw Graphs In Exercises 23–26, use technology to draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.





Hourly Earnings The hourly earnings (in dollars) of a sample of 21 employees at a consulting firm

25.89 27.09 31.76 28.28 26.19 27.43 24.06

25.61 22.56 29.76 18.01 23.66 38.24 37.27

32.70 31.12 25.87 15.06 23.12 30.62 19.85