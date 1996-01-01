Assume that we have two events, and , that are mutually exclusive. Assume further that we know and . What is ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
If the chosen significance level is = , then there is a 5% chance of which of the following?
A
Failing to reject the null hypothesis when it is actually false (Type II error)
B
Selecting a sample with a mean equal to the population mean
C
Rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true (Type I error)
D
Obtaining a p-value greater than
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the significance level \( \alpha \) represents the probability of making a Type I error in hypothesis testing.
Recall that a Type I error occurs when we reject the null hypothesis \( H_0 \) even though it is actually true.
Recognize that setting \( \alpha = 0.05 \) means we accept a 5% risk of incorrectly rejecting \( H_0 \) when it is true.
Note that a Type II error, failing to reject \( H_0 \) when it is false, is related to \( \beta \), not \( \alpha \).
Therefore, the 5% chance associated with \( \alpha = 0.05 \) specifically refers to the probability of making a Type I error.
