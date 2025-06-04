Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
1:46 minutes
Problem 5.1.60d
Textbook Question
Uniform Distribution A uniform distribution is a continuous probability distribution for a random variable x between two values a and b (a<b), where (a ≤ x ≤ b) and all of the values of x are equally likely to occur. The graph of a uniform distribution is shown below.
The probability density function of a uniform distribution is
on the interval from (x=a) to (x=b). For any value of x less than a or greater than b, y=0 . In Exercises 59 and 60, use this information.
For two values c and d, where a ≤ c < d ≤ b, the probability that x lies between c and d is equal to the area under the curve between c and d, as shown below.
So, the area of the red region equals the probability that x lies between c and d. For a uniform distribution from (a=1) to (b=25) , find the probability that
d. x lies between 8 and 14.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the uniform distribution. A uniform distribution is a continuous probability distribution where all values between two bounds (a and b) are equally likely. The probability density function is constant and given by y = 1 / (b - a).
Step 2: Identify the bounds of the distribution. In this problem, the uniform distribution is defined between a = 1 and b = 25. The height of the probability density function is y = 1 / (b - a), which simplifies to y = 1 / (25 - 1) = 1 / 24.
Step 3: Recognize that the probability of x lying between two values (c and d) is equal to the area under the curve between c and d. This area is a rectangle with height y = 1 / 24 and width equal to the difference between c and d.
Step 4: Determine the bounds for c and d. In this case, c = 8 and d = 14. The width of the rectangle is d - c = 14 - 8 = 6.
Step 5: Calculate the area of the rectangle, which represents the probability. The area is given by width × height = (d - c) × (1 / (b - a)). Substitute the values: Area = (14 - 8) × (1 / 24). This area represents the probability that x lies between 8 and 14.
