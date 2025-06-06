Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.





Advancing Research In a survey of U.S. adults, 77% said are willing to share their personal health information to advance medical research. You randomly select 500 U.S. adults. Find the probability that the number who are willing to share their personal health information to advance medical research is (c) between 380 and 390 inclusive.