Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
4:49 minutes
Problem 6.q.9
Textbook Question
Seat Designs. In Exercises 7–9, assume that when seated, adult males have back-to-knee lengths that are normally distributed with a mean of 23.5 in. and a standard deviation of 1.1 in. (based on anthropometric survey data from Gordon, Churchill, et al.). These data are used often in the design of different seats, including aircraft seats, train seats, theater seats, and classroom seats.
Find the probability that nine males have back-to-knee lengths with a mean greater than 23.0 in.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given information. The population mean (μ) is 23.5 inches, the population standard deviation (σ) is 1.1 inches, and the sample size (n) is 9. We are tasked with finding the probability that the sample mean (x̄) is greater than 23.0 inches.
Step 2: Calculate the standard error of the mean (SE). The formula for the standard error is SE = σ / √n. Substitute the given values for σ and n into the formula to compute SE.
Step 3: Standardize the sample mean using the z-score formula. The z-score formula for a sample mean is z = (x̄ - μ) / SE. Substitute the values for x̄ (23.0), μ (23.5), and the calculated SE into the formula to find the z-score.
Step 4: Use the standard normal distribution table (or a statistical software) to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. This gives the probability that the sample mean is less than 23.0 inches.
Step 5: Subtract the cumulative probability from 1 to find the probability that the sample mean is greater than 23.0 inches. This is the final probability we are looking for.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, depicting that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve and is defined by two parameters: the mean and the standard deviation. In this context, the back-to-knee lengths of adult males are normally distributed, which allows for the application of statistical methods to calculate probabilities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the shape of the population distribution. This theorem is crucial when dealing with sample means, as it allows us to use normal distribution properties to find probabilities related to sample means, even when the original data may not be perfectly normal.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values, expressed in terms of standard deviations. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this problem, Z-scores can be used to determine the probability of the sample mean of back-to-knee lengths being greater than a specified value, allowing for the assessment of how unusual or typical that sample mean is.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning