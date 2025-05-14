Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:32 minutes
Problem 6.q.7
Textbook Question
Seat Designs. In Exercises 7–9, assume that when seated, adult males have back-to-knee lengths that are normally distributed with a mean of 23.5 in. and a standard deviation of 1.1 in. (based on anthropometric survey data from Gordon, Churchill, et al.). These data are used often in the design of different seats, including aircraft seats, train seats, theater seats, and classroom seats.
Find the probability that a male has a back-to-knee length greater than 25.0 in.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning