Seat Designs. In Exercises 7–9, assume that when seated, adult males have back-to-knee lengths that are normally distributed with a mean of 23.5 in. and a standard deviation of 1.1 in. (based on anthropometric survey data from Gordon, Churchill, et al.). These data are used often in the design of different seats, including aircraft seats, train seats, theater seats, and classroom seats.





Find the probability that a male has a back-to-knee length greater than 25.0 in.