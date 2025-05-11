Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability of No-Show The probability of no-show refers to the likelihood that a ticket holder will not attend the flight. In this scenario, it is given as 0.0995, meaning there is a 9.95% chance that a passenger will not show up. Understanding this probability is crucial for calculating how many reservations can be made while ensuring that the aircraft can accommodate all passengers who do show up. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution is a statistical model that describes the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, it can be used to model the number of passengers who show up for the flight, allowing us to calculate the probability of accommodating all reservation holders based on the number of tickets sold. Recommended video: Guided course 03:28 03:28 Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution