Which of the following -values represents the weakest correlation between two variables?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which of the following is most likely the correlation coefficient for the data set?
A
B
C
D
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient, denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recall that \(r\) ranges from \(-1\) to \$1\(, where values close to \)-1\( indicate a strong negative linear relationship, values close to \)1\( indicate a strong positive linear relationship, and values near \)0$ indicate little to no linear relationship.
Since the scatterplot shows a strong negative linear relationship, we expect the correlation coefficient to be a negative number with a magnitude closer to 1 than to 0.
Evaluate the given options: \(-0.65\), \(-0.19\), \$0.19\(, and \)0.75\(. Among these, \)-0.65\( is negative and has a relatively large magnitude, indicating a stronger negative relationship compared to \)-0.19$.
Therefore, the most likely correlation coefficient for a strong negative linear relationship is the value that is negative and has a magnitude closer to 1, which is \(-0.65\).
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations