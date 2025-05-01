[DATA] Putting It Together: Exam Scores The data below represent scores earned by students in Sullivan’s Elementary Algebra course for Chapter 2 (Linear Equations and Inequalities in One Variable) and Chapter 3 (Linear Equations and Inequalities in Two Variables). Completely summarize the relation between Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 exam scores, treating Chapter 2 exam scores as the explanatory variable. Write a report detailing the results of the analysis including the presence of any outliers or influential points. What does the relationship say about the role Chapter 2 plays in a student’s understanding of Chapter 3?