Why don’t we conduct inference on the linear correlation coefficient?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
In statistics, a correlation coefficient can indicate which of the following about the relationship between two quantitative variables?
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
[DATA] Graduation Rates PayScale reports statistics on colleges and universities. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 11_3_24 using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using. The data contain the four-year cost and graduation rate for over 1300 colleges and universities. Do schools that charge more have higher graduation rates? The variable “4 Year Cost” represents the four-year cost of attending the college or university. The variable “Grad Rate” represents the percentage of incoming freshman who graduate within six years.
b. Determine the correlation coefficient between “4 Year Cost” and “Grad Rate.”
[DATA] Putting It Together: Exam Scores The data below represent scores earned by students in Sullivan’s Elementary Algebra course for Chapter 2 (Linear Equations and Inequalities in One Variable) and Chapter 3 (Linear Equations and Inequalities in Two Variables). Completely summarize the relation between Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 exam scores, treating Chapter 2 exam scores as the explanatory variable. Write a report detailing the results of the analysis including the presence of any outliers or influential points. What does the relationship say about the role Chapter 2 plays in a student’s understanding of Chapter 3?
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations