[DATA] Graduation Rates PayScale reports statistics on colleges and universities. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 11_3_24 using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using. The data contain the four-year cost and graduation rate for over 1300 colleges and universities. Do schools that charge more have higher graduation rates? The variable “4 Year Cost” represents the four-year cost of attending the college or university. The variable “Grad Rate” represents the percentage of incoming freshman who graduate within six years.

b. Determine the correlation coefficient between “4 Year Cost” and “Grad Rate.”