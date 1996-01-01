Suppose a population consists of the following values: , , , and . What is the mean of this population?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the in a ?
A
It is always the most frequently occurring value in the .
B
It represents the arithmetic center or of the .
C
It is the difference between the and values.
D
It is always the middle value when the are ordered.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the mean is a measure of central tendency, which summarizes a data set with a single value representing its center.
Recall the definition of the mean: it is the arithmetic average of all the values in the data set.
The formula for the mean \( \bar{x} \) of a data set with values \( x_1, x_2, \ldots, x_n \) is given by: \[ \bar{x} = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^n x_i \]
Note that the mean is not necessarily the most frequently occurring value (which is the mode), nor is it the middle value when data are ordered (which is the median), nor is it the range (difference between largest and smallest values).
Therefore, the best description of the mean is that it represents the arithmetic center or average of the data.
