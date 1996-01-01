Suppose the heights (in centimeters) of five students are , , , , and . What is the mean height of these students?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
For which of the following types of variables is it appropriate to calculate an arithmetic mean ?
A
Ordinal variables
B
Dichotomous variables
C
Nominal variables
D
Interval variables
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of variables. Nominal variables represent categories without any order (e.g., colors, names). Ordinal variables have a meaningful order but the intervals between values are not necessarily equal (e.g., rankings). Dichotomous variables have only two categories (e.g., yes/no). Interval variables have ordered categories with equal intervals between values but no true zero point (e.g., temperature in Celsius).
Step 2: Recall the definition of the arithmetic mean. The arithmetic mean is the sum of all values divided by the number of values, and it requires numerical data where the differences between values are meaningful and consistent.
Step 3: Evaluate each variable type for mean calculation suitability. Nominal variables cannot be averaged because they are categories without numeric meaning. Ordinal variables have order but unequal intervals, so calculating a mean can be misleading. Dichotomous variables are categorical with only two values, so the mean is not typically meaningful.
Step 4: Recognize that interval variables have equal intervals between values, making it appropriate to calculate the arithmetic mean since the differences between values are consistent and meaningful.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, only interval variables are appropriate for calculating the arithmetic mean because they meet the necessary criteria of numeric values with equal intervals.
