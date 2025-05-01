Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for \( \beta \) at the \( \alpha = 0.01 \) significance level using the formula: $$ \displaystyle b \pm t_{\alpha/2, n-2} \times SE_b $$ where \( t_{\alpha/2, n-2} \) is the critical value from the t-distribution with \( n-2 \) degrees of freedom, and \( SE_b \) is the standard error of \( b \), calculated as: $$ \displaystyle SE_b = \frac{s}{\sqrt{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}} $$ with \( s \) being the standard error of the estimate from the residuals.