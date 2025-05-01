Using the sample data below, run a hypothesis test on to see if there is evidence that there is a positive correlation between and with .
12. Regression
Inferences for Slope
Multiple Choice
A
; there is not enough evidence that there is a positive correlation between x and y with α=0.01.
B
(−0.75,1.37); there is enough evidence that there is a positive correlation between x and y with α=0.01.
C
; there is not enough evidence that there is a positive correlation between x and y with α=0.01.
D
(0.75,1.37); there is enough evidence that there is a positive correlation between x and y with α=0.01.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the sample size \( n \) by counting the number of paired observations in the data. Here, count how many \( (x, y) \) pairs are given.
Step 2: Compute the sample means \( \bar{x} \) and \( \bar{y} \) by summing all the \( x \) values and dividing by \( n \), and similarly for the \( y \) values.
Step 3: Calculate the sample variances \( s_x^2 \) and \( s_y^2 \), and the sample covariance \( s_{xy} \) using the formulas: $$ \displaystyle s_x^2 = \frac{1}{n-1} \sum_{i=1}^n (x_i - \bar{x})^2 $$ $$ \displaystyle s_y^2 = \frac{1}{n-1} \sum_{i=1}^n (y_i - \bar{y})^2 $$ $$ \displaystyle s_{xy} = \frac{1}{n-1} \sum_{i=1}^n (x_i - \bar{x})(y_i - \bar{y}) $$
Step 4: Calculate the slope estimate \( b \) of the regression line, which is the point estimate for \( \beta \), using: $$ \displaystyle b = \frac{s_{xy}}{s_x^2} $$
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for \( \beta \) at the \( \alpha = 0.01 \) significance level using the formula: $$ \displaystyle b \pm t_{\alpha/2, n-2} \times SE_b $$ where \( t_{\alpha/2, n-2} \) is the critical value from the t-distribution with \( n-2 \) degrees of freedom, and \( SE_b \) is the standard error of \( b \), calculated as: $$ \displaystyle SE_b = \frac{s}{\sqrt{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}} $$ with \( s \) being the standard error of the estimate from the residuals.
