You Explain It! Study Time and Exam Scores

After the first exam in a statistics course, Professor Katula surveyed 14 randomly selected students to determine the relation between the amount of time they spent studying for the exam and exam score. She found that a linear relation exists between the two variables. The least-squares regression line that describes this relation is:

ŷ = 6.3333x + 53.0298

b. Interpret the slope.