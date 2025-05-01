Step 5: Calculate the test statistic \( t \) for the slope: $$t = \frac{b_1 - 0}{SE_{b_1}}$$ Compare this \( t \)-value to the critical value from the \( t \)-distribution with \( n-2 \) degrees of freedom at significance level \( \alpha = 0.01 \). If \( t \) is greater than the critical value, reject \( H_0 \); otherwise, fail to reject \( H_0 \).