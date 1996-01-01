Suppose you have two histograms, A and B, each representing the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram A shows scores tightly clustered around the mean, while Histogram B shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher ?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data values?
A
The mean of the data is .
B
The data values form a perfect normal distribution.
C
All the data values are equal to each other.
D
The data values are all positive.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of standard deviation: it measures the amount of variation or dispersion of a set of data values from their mean.
Understand that a standard deviation of 0 means there is no variation in the data values; they do not deviate at all from the mean.
Since there is no variation, all data values must be exactly the same, because any difference would increase the standard deviation above zero.
Note that the mean of the data can be any value; it does not have to be zero. The standard deviation being zero only tells us about the equality of the data points, not their specific value.
Recognize that the data values do not necessarily form a normal distribution or have to be positive; the only guaranteed fact is that all data values are equal.
