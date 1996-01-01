Which of the following best describes the difference between a stratified sample and a cluster sample?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an advantage of using surveys for data collection in probability studies?
A
Surveys can efficiently collect data from a large population, making it easier to estimate .
B
Surveys guarantee that every response is completely accurate and truthful.
C
Surveys always eliminate all forms of bias in data collection.
D
Surveys are the only method that can be used to collect data for probability analysis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of surveys in probability studies: Surveys are tools used to gather data from a sample or population to estimate probabilities or understand characteristics.
Recognize that one key advantage of surveys is their ability to collect data from a large number of individuals efficiently, which helps in making reliable probability estimates.
Note that surveys do not guarantee that every response is accurate or truthful, as responses can be influenced by various factors such as misunderstanding or dishonesty.
Acknowledge that surveys cannot always eliminate all forms of bias, since biases can arise from question wording, sampling methods, or respondent behavior.
Remember that surveys are not the only method for collecting data in probability studies; other methods include experiments, observational studies, and existing data sources.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations