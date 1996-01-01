In the context of probability and statistics, what does the error (accuracy of a poll) expressed as a percentage most commonly represent?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
The benefit of using inferential statistics is that it allows a researcher to:
A
Draw conclusions about a based on data from a
B
Measure the exact value of every in the
C
Ensure that all data collected is free from random error
D
Describe the characteristics of a without making generalizations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between descriptive and inferential statistics. Descriptive statistics summarize or describe the characteristics of a data set, usually a sample, without making conclusions beyond that data.
Recognize that inferential statistics use sample data to make generalizations or draw conclusions about a larger population from which the sample was drawn.
Note that measuring the exact value of every parameter in the population is usually impractical or impossible, which is why inferential statistics rely on samples.
Acknowledge that inferential statistics account for random error and variability by using probability theory to estimate how confident we can be in our conclusions.
Therefore, the main benefit of inferential statistics is to draw conclusions about a population based on data from a sample, rather than just describing the sample itself.
