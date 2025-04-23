Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
3:41 minutes
Problem 2.3.16
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15 and 16, construct the frequency polygons.
Presidents Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 14 in Section 2-1 to construct a frequency polygon. Does the graph suggest that the distribution is skewed? If so, how?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a frequency polygon. A frequency polygon is a graphical representation of a frequency distribution. It is created by plotting points corresponding to the midpoints of each class interval and their respective frequencies, and then connecting these points with straight lines.
Step 2: Identify the class midpoints from the frequency distribution provided in Exercise 14. The midpoint of a class interval is calculated as the average of the lower and upper boundaries of the interval. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Midpoint</mi>=<mfrac><mrow><mi>Lower</mi><mo>+</mo><mi>Upper</mi></mrow><mn>2</mn></mfrac></math>.
Step 3: Plot the midpoints on the x-axis and the corresponding frequencies on the y-axis. For each class interval, locate the midpoint on the x-axis and plot a point at the height corresponding to the frequency of that class.
Step 4: Connect the plotted points with straight lines to form the frequency polygon. Optionally, extend the lines to the x-axis at the beginning and end of the graph to close the polygon.
Step 5: Analyze the shape of the frequency polygon to determine if the distribution is skewed. If the graph is symmetric, the distribution is not skewed. If the graph has a longer tail on the right, it is positively skewed. If the graph has a longer tail on the left, it is negatively skewed.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Frequency Distribution
A frequency distribution is a summary of how often each value occurs in a dataset. It organizes data into categories or intervals, showing the number of observations within each category. This helps in visualizing the data's overall shape and identifying patterns, such as central tendency and variability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Frequency Polygon
A frequency polygon is a graphical representation of a frequency distribution. It is created by plotting points for the frequency of each category and connecting them with straight lines. This type of graph provides a clear visual of the distribution's shape, making it easier to identify trends, peaks, and potential skewness in the data.
Recommended video:
Skewness
Skewness refers to the asymmetry of a probability distribution. A distribution is considered skewed if one tail is longer or fatter than the other. Positive skewness indicates that the tail on the right side is longer, while negative skewness indicates a longer left tail. Analyzing skewness helps in understanding the data's behavior and potential outliers.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice