Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Frequency Distribution A frequency distribution is a summary of how often each value occurs in a dataset. It organizes data into categories or intervals, showing the number of observations within each category. This helps in visualizing the data's overall shape and identifying patterns, such as central tendency and variability. Recommended video: Guided course 06:38 06:38 Intro to Frequency Distributions

Frequency Polygon A frequency polygon is a graphical representation of a frequency distribution. It is created by plotting points for the frequency of each category and connecting them with straight lines. This type of graph provides a clear visual of the distribution's shape, making it easier to identify trends, peaks, and potential skewness in the data. Recommended video: 04:41 04:41 Creating Frequency Polygons