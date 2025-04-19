Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chi-Square Test of Goodness of Fit The Chi-Square Test of Goodness of Fit is a statistical method used to determine if observed frequencies differ from expected frequencies. In this context, it helps assess whether the number of births across the days of the week is uniformly distributed or if certain days have significantly more or fewer births than expected. Recommended video: Guided course 06:34 06:34 Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic

Null Hypothesis The null hypothesis is a statement that assumes no effect or no difference, serving as a starting point for statistical testing. In this scenario, the null hypothesis would state that births occur with equal frequency across all days of the week, which can be tested against the observed data. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses