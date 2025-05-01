Exercises 29–34 involve large sets of data, so technology should be used. Complete lists of the data are not listed in Appendix B, but they can be downloaded from the website TriolaStats.com. Use the indicated data and construct the frequency distribution.





Diastolic Blood Pressure Use the diastolic blood pressures of the 300 subjects included in Data Set 1 “Body Data.” Use a class width of 15 mm Hg and begin with a lower class limit of 40 mm Hg. Does the frequency distribution appear to be a normal distribution?