ChatGPT Use According to Pew Research, 26% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 using ChatGPT for their schoolwork.
a. What is the probability that four randomly selected 13- to 17-year-olds all use ChatGPT for their schoolwork?
"[NW] Going to Disney World John, Roberto, Clarice, Dominique, and Marco work for a publishing company. The company wants to send two employees to a statistics conference in Orlando. To be fair, the company decides that the two individuals who get to attend will have their names randomly drawn from a hat.
d. What is the probability that John stays home?"
In Exercises 6–10, use the following results from tests of an experiment to test the effectiveness of an experimental vaccine for children (based on data from USA Today). Express all probabilities in decimal form.
If 1 of the 1602 subjects is randomly selected, find the probability of getting 1 who had the vaccine treatment and developed flu.
Putting It Together: Drug Side Effects In placebo-controlled clinical trials for the drug Viagra, 734 subjects received Viagra and 725 subjects received a placebo (subjects did not know which treatment they received). The table below summarizes reports of various side effects that were reported.
d. What is the estimated probability that a subject receiving a placebo would report flushing as an adverse effect? Would this be unusual?
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.
In your coin purse, you have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, & 2 dimes. If you pick a coin at random, what is the probability that it will be a quarter?
In Exercises 21-28, find the probability and answer the questions.
YSORT Gender Selection MicroSort’s YSORT gender selection technique is designed to increase the likelihood that a baby will be a boy. At one point before clinical trials of the YSORT gender selection technique were discontinued, 291 births consisted of 239 baby boys and 52 baby girls (based on data from the Genetics & IVF Institute). Based on these results, what is the probability of a boy born to a couple using MicroSort’s YSORT method? Does it appear that the technique is effective in increasing the likelihood that a baby will be a boy?
In Exercises 21-28, find the probability and answer the questions.
Mendelian Genetics When Mendel conducted his famous genetics experiments with peas, one sample of offspring consisted of 428 green peas and 152 yellow peas. Based on those results, estimate the probability of getting an offspring pea that is green. Is the result reasonably close to the expected value of as Mendel claimed?