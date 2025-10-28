ChatGPT Use According to Pew Research, 26% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 using ChatGPT for their schoolwork.
a. What is the probability that four randomly selected 13- to 17-year-olds all use ChatGPT for their schoolwork?
"[NW] Going to Disney World John, Roberto, Clarice, Dominique, and Marco work for a publishing company. The company wants to send two employees to a statistics conference in Orlando. To be fair, the company decides that the two individuals who get to attend will have their names randomly drawn from a hat.
d. What is the probability that John stays home?"
In Exercises 6–10, use the following results from tests of an experiment to test the effectiveness of an experimental vaccine for children (based on data from USA Today). Express all probabilities in decimal form.
If 1 of the 1602 subjects is randomly selected, find the probability of getting 1 who had the vaccine treatment and developed flu.
Putting It Together: Drug Side Effects In placebo-controlled clinical trials for the drug Viagra, 734 subjects received Viagra and 725 subjects received a placebo (subjects did not know which treatment they received). The table below summarizes reports of various side effects that were reported.
d. What is the estimated probability that a subject receiving a placebo would report flushing as an adverse effect? Would this be unusual?
[DATA] Walt Disney Stock The table shows the movement of Walt Disney stock for 30 randomly selected trading days. “Up” means the stock price increased in value for the day. “Down” means the stock price decreased in value for the day, and “No Change” means the stock price closed at the same price it closed for the previous day.
e. Would the estimate of the probability of Walt Disney stock price movement improve if we considered 60 randomly selected days instead? Explain.
[DATA] A Random Process: Trains Your daily commute to work requires that you cross railroad tracks. At this particular railroad crossing the trains tend to be long and slow. So, getting stopped by a train will likely make you late for work. You start recording data to determine the likelihood of arriving at the tracks while a train is there. Open data set 5_1_37 at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats, which contains the day number and whether a train was present, or not, for 200 consecutive days in which you drove to work. The column “Train” shows a series of 0s and 1s. In that column, a 0 indicates there was no train present and a 1 indicates that a train was present. The column “Aggregate Train” represents the cumulative number of times a train was present. The column “Aggregate Proportion Train” represents the cumulative proportion of times a train was present.
d. Were you stopped by a train on the 30th day?
f. What is the estimate of the probability of being stuck by a train during your commute?